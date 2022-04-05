Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Tien Tzuo Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $75,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tien Tzuo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zuora alerts:

On Thursday, March 17th, Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.61. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 2.13.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The business had revenue of $90.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

ZUO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zuora by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Zuora by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Zuora by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora (Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.