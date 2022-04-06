-$0.06 EPS Expected for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. VistaGen Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,465.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of VTGN stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $247.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.99. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD), PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD), and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

