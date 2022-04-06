-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.14). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spire Global.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPIR shares. Bank of America cut Spire Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

SPIR opened at 2.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 2.32. Spire Global has a one year low of 1.62 and a one year high of 19.50.

NavSight Holdings, Inc is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business that provides expertise and technology to U.S.

