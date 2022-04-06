$0.19 EPS Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Grocery Outlet posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $53,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela B. Burke sold 22,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $756,671.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,278. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at $207,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GO opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of -0.17. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $42.29.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

