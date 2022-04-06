11,515 Shares in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 508.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000.

PSMB stock opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70. Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $13.94.

