$13.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $13.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $10.26 and the highest is $16.39. First Citizens BancShares posted earnings of $14.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will report full-year earnings of $77.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $72.50 to $82.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $91.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $83.51 to $105.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Citizens BancShares.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $471.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.59 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCNCA. Zacks Investment Research cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $971.20.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $644.99 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $641.30 and a 1-year high of $947.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $739.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.49%.

In related news, insider West Ludwig purchased 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $725.86 per share, with a total value of $108,879.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $749.66 per share, for a total transaction of $128,941.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,471 shares of company stock worth $402,090. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,971,000 after purchasing an additional 57,112 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 271,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,712,000 after purchasing an additional 132,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,513,000 after purchasing an additional 92,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 178,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its loan services include commercial, business, and consumer lending. The firm’s deposit services include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

