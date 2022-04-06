1,312 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,312 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,158,000 after acquiring an additional 516,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHKP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $142.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.04. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

