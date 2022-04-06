14,800 Shares in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NYCB. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229,770 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 445.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,179,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230,809 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 87.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,385,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,547 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,162,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,753,000 after acquiring an additional 973,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 25.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,371,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,397,000 after acquiring an additional 676,055 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.37.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $12.20.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

