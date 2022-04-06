$160.57 Million in Sales Expected for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $160.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $163.50 million and the lowest is $153.60 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year sales of $661.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $647.10 million to $704.19 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $773.20 million, with estimates ranging from $689.50 million to $860.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.45.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. Tilray has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Tilray by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 15,338 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tilray by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 22,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tilray by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 392,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 44,406 shares in the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

