$168.16 Million in Sales Expected for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) will report $168.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $168.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $168.00 million. Heartland Financial USA reported sales of $169.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year sales of $693.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $691.00 million to $696.53 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $748.96 million, with estimates ranging from $738.00 million to $759.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HTLF shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

HTLF stock opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.18. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $54.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M3F Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,095,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,363,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,793,000 after buying an additional 395,116 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 0.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 38.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

