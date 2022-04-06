$18.49 Million in Sales Expected for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $18.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.99 million and the highest is $19.44 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $81.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 77.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $87.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.81 million to $93.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $114.56 million, with estimates ranging from $100.23 million to $129.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RIGL shares. TheStreet cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley started coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,180,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,807,000 after purchasing an additional 16,187 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 4,793,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,400,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,546,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 496,945 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,509,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,951,000 after acquiring an additional 451,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,105,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 126,414 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.43. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $4.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

