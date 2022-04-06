25,508 Shares in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Harsco by 76.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 145,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 62,856 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Harsco by 185.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 52,954 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Harsco in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Harsco by 7.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 61,530 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harsco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Harsco in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Harsco Co. has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.18, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.98.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

