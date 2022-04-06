3M (NYSE:MMM) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Barclays

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MMM. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.73.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $148.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.94. 3M has a 52-week low of $139.74 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,325,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after buying an additional 1,739,749 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,687,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,968,000 after buying an additional 656,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.