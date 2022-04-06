3M (NYSE:MMM) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Barclays

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.10% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MMM. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.73.
Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $148.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.94. 3M has a 52-week low of $139.74 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,325,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after buying an additional 1,739,749 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,687,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,968,000 after buying an additional 656,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.
About 3M (Get Rating)
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
