$45.37 Million in Sales Expected for Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) will post $45.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aterian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.70 million and the lowest is $40.05 million. Aterian posted sales of $48.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year sales of $264.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $262.53 million to $265.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $317.59 million, with estimates ranging from $300.90 million to $334.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 42.93% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATER shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

In related news, insider Yaniv Zion Sarig sold 166,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $445,220.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Aterian by 96.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the third quarter valued at $32,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aterian by 28.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Aterian by 26.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Aterian by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATER opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04. Aterian has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $226.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.67.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

