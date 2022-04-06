$551.79 Million in Sales Expected for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) will post sales of $551.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $507.00 million to $588.70 million. Matador Resources reported sales of $266.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 106.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $566.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.11 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

MTDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day moving average is $43.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 49,366.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,965 shares during the period. THRC Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $58,085,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 439.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,413,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,927 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,387,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,158,000 after purchasing an additional 906,304 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,389,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,845,000 after acquiring an additional 889,780 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

