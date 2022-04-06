$61.98 Million in Sales Expected for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) will announce $61.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.73 million. Veracyte reported sales of $36.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year sales of $269.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $267.60 million to $271.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $326.37 million, with estimates ranging from $310.90 million to $333.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $577,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after buying an additional 713,726 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 256,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 346,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after purchasing an additional 75,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,541,000.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $59.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.52.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

