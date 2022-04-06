79,560 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 79,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,926,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $70.09 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.81.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.41%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903 over the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCHP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.18.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

