8PAY Hits 1-Day Volume of $25,907.00 (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. 8PAY has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $25,907.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00047507 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.12 or 0.07391886 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,236.60 or 0.99931872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00054423 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

