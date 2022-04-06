$91.26 Million in Sales Expected for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) will announce $91.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.00 million. Willdan Group posted sales of $79.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year sales of $452.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $424.70 million to $480.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $549.66 million, with estimates ranging from $519.32 million to $580.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $92.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.77 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Willdan Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Willdan Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 4,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $117,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,427 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $108,841.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,800. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 410.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 229.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLDN stock opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.45 million, a PE ratio of -44.58 and a beta of 1.22. Willdan Group has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $44.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Willdan Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

