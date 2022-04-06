A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $511.99

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 511.99 ($6.71) and traded as high as GBX 546.67 ($7.17). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 540 ($7.08), with a volume of 251,858 shares.

BAG has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on A.G. BARR from GBX 500 ($6.56) to GBX 517 ($6.78) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 566.75 ($7.43).

The company has a market cap of £607.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 510.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 511.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. A.G. BARR’s payout ratio is presently 0.07%.

In other A.G. BARR news, insider Stuart Lorimer purchased 3,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 544 ($7.13) per share, with a total value of £19,877.76 ($26,069.19). In the last three months, insiders bought 3,743 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,648.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

