a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AKA. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

NYSE AKA opened at $4.40 on Monday. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $51,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 15,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $155,740.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

