A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,823,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,426,000 after acquiring an additional 43,806 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,478 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,412,000 after purchasing an additional 104,351 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,851,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,934,000 after purchasing an additional 51,952 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,774,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.40.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.74. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $60.39 and a 52-week high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

