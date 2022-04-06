AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Given New SEK 145 Price Target at Barclays

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from SEK 180 to SEK 145 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SKFRY. UBS Group raised AB SKF (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. DNB Markets raised AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 210 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 235 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AB SKF (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.52.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AB SKF (publ) (Get Rating)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.