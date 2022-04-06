Abcam plc (LON:ABC) Insider Mara G. Aspinall Acquires 3,037 Shares

Abcam plc (LON:ABC – Get Rating) insider Mara G. Aspinall bought 3,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,436 ($18.83) per share, with a total value of £43,611.32 ($57,195.17).

LON ABC opened at GBX 1,446 ($18.96) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,290.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,476.54. The company has a market capitalization of £3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 755.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. Abcam plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,145.67 ($15.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,760 ($23.08).

Get Abcam alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,800 ($23.61) to GBX 1,500 ($19.67) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,450 ($19.02) to GBX 1,250 ($16.39) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.36) price objective on shares of Abcam in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($25.57) price objective on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.