Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 45,000 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 45,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.19 per share, for a total transaction of $593,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $403,200.00.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 35,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $450,800.00.
- On Monday, March 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $300,250.00.
- On Friday, March 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 37,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $376,500.00.
- On Monday, March 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $548,100.00.
- On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 55,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $694,650.00.
- On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,427 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $407,205.76.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 461,348 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $5,157,870.64.
- On Friday, February 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 130,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $2,161,900.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 21.28. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $47.36.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cricut by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cricut in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cricut by 668.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cricut by 3,566.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRCT. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.
Cricut Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
