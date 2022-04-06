Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 45,000 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 45,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.19 per share, for a total transaction of $593,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $403,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 35,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $450,800.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $300,250.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 37,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $376,500.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $548,100.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 55,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $694,650.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,427 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $407,205.76.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 461,348 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $5,157,870.64.

On Friday, February 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 130,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $2,161,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 21.28. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $47.36.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Cricut had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Cricut’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cricut by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cricut in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cricut by 668.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cricut by 3,566.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRCT. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

