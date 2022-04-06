Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.75.
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 139,259 shares during the period. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
