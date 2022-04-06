Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $344.75.

Abiomed stock opened at $322.66 on Tuesday. Abiomed has a 52 week low of $261.27 and a 52 week high of $379.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $305.93 and a 200-day moving average of $324.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abiomed will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, COO David M. Weber sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total value of $965,311.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $90,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,912 shares of company stock worth $5,471,526. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABMD. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 27.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,282,000 after purchasing an additional 25,558 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 23.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 77.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

