Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

AE opened at $38.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $168.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.99. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $39.59.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

