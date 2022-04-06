ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
AEY stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.69 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 87.68% and a negative net margin of 9.66%.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
