Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) SVP Francesco Galimi Sells 7,621 Shares of Stock

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) SVP Francesco Galimi sold 7,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $160,041.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Francesco Galimi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 4th, Francesco Galimi sold 7,979 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $167,559.00.
ACET stock opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $21.17.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adicet Bio by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,248,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 29,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 69,909 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 144.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 22,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the third quarter worth $115,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACET. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.
Adicet Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
