Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) SVP Francesco Galimi Sells 7,621 Shares of Stock

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) SVP Francesco Galimi sold 7,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $160,041.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Francesco Galimi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Francesco Galimi sold 7,979 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $167,559.00.

ACET stock opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $21.17.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adicet Bio by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,248,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 29,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 69,909 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 144.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 22,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the third quarter worth $115,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACET. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Adicet Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

