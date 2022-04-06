Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,600 at Morgan Stanley

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,900 ($38.03) to GBX 2,600 ($34.10) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
AMIGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded Admiral Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($38.69) to GBX 2,630 ($34.49) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Admiral Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,758.37.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMIGY opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.18. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $51.84.
Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.
