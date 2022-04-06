Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AFRM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Affirm from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised Affirm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.06.

Shares of AFRM opened at $43.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.83. Affirm has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $176.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Affirm will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,379,000 after acquiring an additional 238,899 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth $1,091,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth $770,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at about $334,000. 43.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

