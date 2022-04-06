Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €170.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($153.85) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($140.66) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($164.84) target price on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($148.35) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($156.04) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €143.15 ($157.31).

EPA:AIR opened at €105.24 ($115.65) on Tuesday. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($75.03) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($109.86). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €109.90 and its 200-day moving average price is €111.17.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

