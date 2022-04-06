Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Given New $198.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $163.00 to $198.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $240.81.

ALB stock opened at $217.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.75. Albemarle has a one year low of $143.26 and a one year high of $291.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 147.66%.

In other news, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

