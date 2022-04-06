Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) PT Lowered to SEK 350

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from SEK 382 to SEK 350 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 365 to SEK 345 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a SEK 350 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 365 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.17.

ALFVY stock opened at $34.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Alfa Laval AB has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $44.34.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 11.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

