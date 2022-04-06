Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP Sells $3,593,841.24 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,821.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,719.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,804.86. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,214.80 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $22.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 117.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. jvl associates llc lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.3% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 32.2% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,319,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,309.71.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.