ALPS Active REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REIT) Stock Price Down 0.6%

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REIT – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $30.12. 8,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 9,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.29.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.50.
