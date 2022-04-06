AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 30,348 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 101,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALCC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $36,692,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,966,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,418,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,545,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,550,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AltC Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

