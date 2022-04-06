Amcon Distributing (NYSE:DIT) versus United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) Financial Contrast

Amcon Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) and United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Amcon Distributing alerts:

This table compares Amcon Distributing and United Natural Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amcon Distributing $1.67 billion 0.06 $15.55 million $26.99 6.00 United Natural Foods $26.95 billion 0.09 $149.00 million $3.82 10.54

United Natural Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Amcon Distributing. Amcon Distributing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Natural Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Amcon Distributing and United Natural Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amcon Distributing 0.92% 20.88% 8.43% United Natural Foods 0.84% 16.92% 3.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.5% of Amcon Distributing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of United Natural Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.7% of Amcon Distributing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of United Natural Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Amcon Distributing has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Natural Foods has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Amcon Distributing and United Natural Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amcon Distributing 0 0 0 0 N/A United Natural Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

United Natural Foods beats Amcon Distributing on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amcon Distributing (Get Rating)

AMCON Distributing Co. engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products in the central, rocky mountain, and southern regions of the U.S. It also provides a range of programs and services to assist customers in managing their business and profitability. The Retail Health Food segment operates twenty two health food retail stores located throughout the Midwest and Florida. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

About United Natural Foods (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc. engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada. The Retail segment derives revenues from the sale of groceries and other products at retail locations operated by company. It offers food and non food, frozen, perishables, bulk, body care products, and supplements. The company was founded by Michael S. Funk and Norman A. Cloutier in July 1976 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

Receive News & Ratings for Amcon Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcon Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.