Amigo (LON:AMGO) Trading Down 8.2%

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Rating) shares fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06). 1,312,280 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 10,042,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.90 ($0.06).

The company has a market capitalization of £21.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

