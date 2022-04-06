Amigo (LON:AMGO) Trading Down 8.2%

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Rating) shares fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06). 1,312,280 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 10,042,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.90 ($0.06).
The company has a market capitalization of £21.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Amigo Company Profile (LON:AMGO)
Featured Articles
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Amigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.