Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading 5.5% Higher

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) traded up 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.79. 16,928 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,669,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amyris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Get Amyris alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.63 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Amyris by 3.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amyris by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Amyris by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Amyris by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Amyris by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.