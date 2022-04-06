Analysts Anticipate Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to Post -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) to report ($0.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Epizyme posted earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.42 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 671.02% and a negative return on equity of 2,459.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS.

EPZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Epizyme in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Epizyme from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

Shares of Epizyme stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,081. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $185.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.03. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $9.86.

In other Epizyme news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 22,666,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 5,783 shares of company stock worth $9,851 over the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,366,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,040,000 after purchasing an additional 71,289 shares in the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 3,972,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,296 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,593,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,401,000 after purchasing an additional 582,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Epizyme by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

