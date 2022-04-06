Analysts Expect AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) to Post -$0.58 EPS

Equities analysts expect that AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.54). AVROBIO posted earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.89). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AVROBIO.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09.

AVRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $28.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Europe lowered their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $6.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $28.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AVROBIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.38. AVROBIO has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $12.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in AVROBIO by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 13.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 112.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

