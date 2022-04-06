Analysts Expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to Post -$1.47 EPS

Analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the lowest is ($1.80). Kodiak Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.98) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($5.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($2.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.56) to ($3.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kodiak Sciences.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KOD shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $77.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.89.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $447,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.16 per share, for a total transaction of $314,128.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 1,093,818 shares of company stock worth $60,465,648 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,299,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,851,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,724,000 after purchasing an additional 239,749 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 48.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,536,000 after purchasing an additional 184,682 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 61.3% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 461,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,271,000 after purchasing an additional 175,207 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 132.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,719,000 after purchasing an additional 157,325 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.88. The firm has a market cap of $391.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.90.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naÃ¯ve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

