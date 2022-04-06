Analysts Expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) will post $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $1.10. Marathon Oil reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 285.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $4.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $3.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marathon Oil.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.53.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $655,165.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 298,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $7,457,904.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 519.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,734,000 after buying an additional 4,032,414 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after buying an additional 3,091,506 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,456,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 297.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,766,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,820,000 after buying an additional 2,070,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,345,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRO stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

About Marathon Oil (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.