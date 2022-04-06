Analysts Issue Forecasts for B&G Foods, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of B&G Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ FY2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BGS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $26.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.33. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.27.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.28%. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 182.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,317,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,073,000 after purchasing an additional 460,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,224,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,569,000 after purchasing an additional 262,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,444,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,393,000 after purchasing an additional 57,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,400,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods (Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.