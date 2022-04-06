Analysts Issue Forecasts for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on JRONY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($19.78) to €18.10 ($19.89) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($18.13) to €18.00 ($19.78) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $48.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.22. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

