Analyzing Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE) and Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) and Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Energy and Groove Botanicals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Energy 94.29% 9.19% 6.33% Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Advantage Energy and Groove Botanicals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Energy 0 1 7 0 2.88 Groove Botanicals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advantage Energy presently has a consensus target price of $10.53, indicating a potential upside of 44.61%. Given Advantage Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Advantage Energy is more favorable than Groove Botanicals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advantage Energy and Groove Botanicals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Energy $392.56 million 3.54 $328.35 million $1.64 4.44 Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advantage Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Groove Botanicals.

Volatility & Risk

Advantage Energy has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Groove Botanicals has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.3% of Advantage Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 55.1% of Groove Botanicals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Advantage Energy beats Groove Botanicals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Energy (Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Groove Botanicals (Get Rating)

Groove Botanicals, Inc. provides consumer health products. It intends to develop cannabidiol skin care products. The company was formerly known as Avalon Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Groove Botanicals, Inc. in May 2018. Groove Botanicals, Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

