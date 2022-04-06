Analyzing STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) and Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) and Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares STORE Capital and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STORE Capital 34.29% 5.08% 2.76% Granite Point Mortgage Trust 34.47% 4.99% 1.21%

STORE Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. STORE Capital pays out 154.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays out 87.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. STORE Capital has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Granite Point Mortgage Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for STORE Capital and Granite Point Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STORE Capital 1 5 1 0 2.00 Granite Point Mortgage Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75

STORE Capital presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.66%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 31.82%. Given Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Granite Point Mortgage Trust is more favorable than STORE Capital.

Volatility & Risk

STORE Capital has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares STORE Capital and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STORE Capital $782.66 million 10.27 $268.35 million $1.00 29.25 Granite Point Mortgage Trust $198.29 million 2.94 $68.35 million $1.14 9.48

STORE Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Granite Point Mortgage Trust. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STORE Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.6% of STORE Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of STORE Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Granite Point Mortgage Trust beats STORE Capital on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STORE Capital (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property. As of December 31, 2021, its investment portfolio includes 105 commercial real estate loan investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

