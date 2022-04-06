Angel Gold (CVE:ANG) Trading 3% Higher

Angel Gold Corp. (CVE:ANG – Get Rating) shares traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 4,040 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 85,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.81 million and a P/E ratio of -24.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20.
Angel Gold Company Profile (CVE:ANG)
