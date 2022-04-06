Angel Gold (CVE:ANG) Trading 3% Higher

Angel Gold Corp. (CVE:ANG – Get Rating) shares traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 4,040 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 85,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.81 million and a P/E ratio of -24.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20.

Angel Gold Company Profile (CVE:ANG)

Angel Gold Corp., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Colombia. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Porvenir gold property located within the Segovia-Remedios gold belt in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia.

